Jamshedpur FC seek to maintain form as Hyderabad FC pursues first win

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], October 20 : The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season will see an intriguing face-off between the in-form Jamshedpur FC (JFC) and a determined Hyderabad FC (HFC) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Monday.

With Jamshedpur FC aiming to sustain their impressive start and Hyderabad FC eager to secure their first win of the season, both teams have much at stake in this anticipated clash.

Both teams have plenty to fight for, with Jamshedpur FC looking to continue their strong start and Hyderabad FC hoping to turn around their season.

Jamshedpur FC have been lethal in front of goal, scoring in each of their last seven ISL matches. Their current form sees them sitting on nine points after four games, their best-ever start to a season.

The Red Miners (JFC) have had the upper hand in recent meetings, winning their last three encounters against Hyderabad FC. A victory in this match would see them equal their record of four consecutive wins against any team in ISL history, matching their streak against NorthEast United FC.

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC secured a clean sheet in their last match against Chennaiyin FC, breaking a run of five games where they conceded at least two goals. They will be eager to build on this, aiming for back-to-back clean sheets for the first time since March 2023. However, their attack will need to step up as they remain winless this season.

Hyderabad FC is in need of consecutive positive results to build momentum this season. After securing a draw against Chennaiyin FC, Thangboi Singto's side now has the chance to go unbeaten in back-to-back ISL matches for the first time since their four-game streak from December 2022 to February 2023.

The two teams have played 10 matches against each other in the ISL. Jamshedpur FC have won five games and Hyderabad FC have emerged victorious once. Four games have resulted in a draw.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil acknowledged the importance of this match and also the improved strength of Hyderabad FC of late. He backed his team to maximise the familiar conditions at home.

"It is a very important game for us. We are playing in front of our home crowd. They're a good team. They're stronger than before. We must prepare well and take a positive result from this match," Jamil said in the pre-match press conference, as quoted by the ISL Media Team.

Hyderabad FC tactician Thangboi Singto mentioned that the team has become better collectively in the last couple of weeks. He is hoping for that to translate into positive results on the field.

"The players have become stronger as a group, in terms of respect and camaraderie. Football is a team sport. If they can relate that respect on the pitch, then the results will speak for themselves," Singto said, as quoted by the ISL Media Team.

Jamshedpur FC's creator-in-chief Imran Khan leads the charts for producing most goal-scoring chances (9) amongst Indian players in ISL 2024-25. With all of his opportunities coming from open play, Jamil's men have never had to deal with a paucity of chances to convert upfront.

Hyderabad FC's striker Devendra Murgaonkar stands on the brink of a personal milestone as he could complete the feat of 50 ISL appearances in the coming match. His expected goal value of 0.65 is the highest amongst the team's players this season, reflecting that he's consistently at the centre of their goal-scoring endeavours.

Jamshedpur FC defender Stephen Eze has averaged 7.5 clearances in every appearance in ISL 2024-25. His ability to be vigilant and aware of any offensive moves transpiring in their backline and responding in a timely manner to the same has ensured that the home team has managed to have a disciplined defence.

Hyderabad FC's Leander D'Cunha has won the possession back 5.5 times on average per match in the defensive third this season. He has single-handedly helped Hyderabad FC break plenty of attacks in the backend, and the Jamshedpur FC attacking unit will have to come up with rather unique, coordinated efforts to get past him.

Both teams will be eager for three points - Jamshedpur to solidify their top-tier form, and Hyderabad to break their winless run.

