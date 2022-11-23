Japan defeat four time champions Germany 2-1

In what was unarguably the second-biggest upset of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Japan stunned 4-time world champions Germany in a Group E match on Wednesday. Germany had taken the lead early in the first-half, thanks to an Ilkay Gundogan penalty. In the second-half, however, Japan upped the temp and scored two goals to bag a historic win. Champions in the 2014 edition of the FIFA World Cup, Die Mannschaft were eyeing a comfortable win over Japan in their Group E opener at the Khalifa International Stadium.

However, two late goals from Japan paved the way for the Asian giants to pull off another massive upset at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Japan edged past Germany 2-1 to secure all three points in its tournament opener.