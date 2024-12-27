Jose Molina on Mohun Bagan SG's win and team's injuries

New Delhi [India], December 27 : Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina heaped praise on his team's performance as they came from behind to beat Punjab FC 3-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in New Delhi.

Defender Alberto Rodriguez's brace sandwiched a Jamie Maclaren penalty as the Mariners overcame a first-half deficit in 21 second-half minutes to cruise to a victory as the Shers were reduced to ten men following the dismissal of Ezequiel Vidal in the 51st minute.

The Spaniard was pleased with his team's performance throughout the 90 minutes.

"I am happy with the performance of my team. After the defeat in the last match, we needed to recover and win. We did it today with a good performance. Even in the first 45 minutes (when we were 1-0 down), we dominated the game, we had enough chances to score, but we didn't succeed in the final third," he said in the post-match press conference as quoted by the ISL official website.

"In the second 45 minutes, we started well and scored in the beginning and after the red card, everything was a little bit easier. We still had to work a lot. We had the chances to score more goals but 1-3 is a good win and we are happy to remain top as it's important for us," he added.

Molina was happy to see his centre-back among the goals and shared his thoughts on his team's injured players.

"I am really happy for Alberto. Of course, we want our strikers to score goals but we have a team that can score at any moment," he said.

"We always want all the players to be available but injuries are part of football. Hopefully, we can recover the injured players soon. I would love it if I have the likes of Greg Stewart back, and Anirudh Thapa back in our team," he concluded.

