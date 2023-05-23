Juventus season turns around in single day, faces point deduction once again

Empoli [Italy], May 23 : Juventus's season has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride and the past 12 hours have been a mere reflection of it.

On Monday Juventus were in the second position, just 90 minutes away from securing the UEFA Champions League spot. But they ended up in the seventh position.

With this chain of events, their season has taken another turn and this time it will be hard for them to bounce back from such adversity.

Before their crucial encounter against Empoli in Serie A, Juventus released an official statement which confirmed that the club had suffered a 10-point deduction for false accounting.

"Juventus Football Club S.p.A. ("Juventus" or the "Company"), following the press release issued on 20 April 2023, informs that the FIGC Federal Court of Appeal, Unified Sections, having regard to the remand ordered by the Sport Guarantee Board before CONI (Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport presso il CONI) with decision no. 40 of 8 May 2023, has (a) acquitted of the charges ascribed Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti, Assia Grazioli Venier, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio and Enrico Vellano and (b) imposed on the Company a penalty of 10 points in the standing, to be served in the current Sport Season. The Company awaits the publication of the grounds and reserves the right, in defense of its interests, to consider an appeal to the Sport Guarantee Board within the terms provided by the Sports System," as quoted by Juventus.com

Later on, Juventus went on to lose to Empoli by 4-1 which further rubbed salt to their injuries. Now they find themselves in a spot where they will need to pull off a victory against AC Milan in order to get back into the Top 4 spot.

"Encapsulating the entire season in an evening like this is not a true reflection; we started well, but then we had a mental breakdown. We have to keep quiet, we lost and there's nothing else to say.

Before the match we found ourselves 10 points down and we had the possibility of playing against Milan for a place in the Champions League. It hasn't been easy and it won't be easy in our last two games, because between tonight and the elimination of Sevilla, these are both two very hard blows to take," Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said in the post-match conference as quoted by Juventus.com

The Bianconeri will now face AC Milan on Monday at the Allianz Stadium.

