Kolkata: Argentina goalkeeper Martinez inaugurates Mohun Bagan's Pele-Maradona-Sobers Gate

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 5 : Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez inaugurated the Pele-Maradona-Sobers Gate at the Mohun Bagan club on Tuesday.

Many football-crazy fans reached the venue to catch a glimpse of the goalkeeper who played a key part in fulfilling Argentina striker Lionel Messi's World Cup dream with his saves.

He was also felicitated at the event.

The gate is named after Brazil football legend Pele, Argentina football great Diego Maradona and West Indies all-rounder Garry Sobers.

Pele passed away last year in December due to Colon cancer and consequent multi-organ failure. He scored over 1,000 goals in his professional football career, across both club and national competitions. He won three FIFA World Cups with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He also represented Santos and New York Cosmos in his club career.

Maradona passed away in November 2020 and is regarded as one of the greatest to ever grace the football field. He won the FIFA World Cup with his country in 1986 and represented iconic clubs like Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla in his career as well.

Sobers is also regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history. In 93 Tests for West Indies, he scored 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78. He scored 26 centuries and 30 fifties, with the best of 365*. He also took 235 wickets in the format with the best figures of 6/73.

Mohun Bagan Club was founded in 1889 and is one of the oldest sports clubs in Asia. Its football club Mohun Bagan Super Giant, currently plays in Indian Super League (ISL), the top-tier professional football league in India. The club has a cricket division as well and its team competes in various age-group tournaments organised by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor