Led by skipper Anirudh Thapa, Chennaiyin FC conducts Marina beach cleaning drive

Chennaiyin Football Club on Sunday conducted a beach cleaning drive at Marina Beach in Chennai. The aim was to draw attention to keeping the biggest beach in the city as clean as possible; for both humans and every other species to enjoy and coexist.

Edwin, Sangwan, Duker and Karikari also took part along with head coach Brdaric and assistant coach Djarmati"Cleaning the beach is a way to give back to the earth in the smallest manner possible. And also help people enjoy the cleaner and more hygienic surroundings. I am happy to be a part of this initiative by the club and Apollo Tyres," said club captain Anirudh Thapa.Chennaiyin has a shatterproof link with Marina Beach, evidenced by the home venue being fondly referred to as the Marina Arena by (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium), and the team known as Marina Machans by fans.

"I think this cleaning beach is a very good thing, It is very important to clean the beach and the city. The beach is very beautiful. It is very sad that humans are destroying this it's important to do this kind of cleaning," Julius Duker told ANI.

"I like Chennai so much. I dont eat much spicy in Germany it's a little difficult here but am getting used to it. We already faced (North East United ) in the league, we won both games and it should be an easy target to win the third game as well, we have prepared very well. Am so happy to be here in Chennai and fans are so supportive here," he added.

Besides Thapa, top Chennaiyin stars like Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Aakash Sangwan, Julius Duker and Kwame Karikari also attended the drive alongside the Apollo Tyres Bad Road Buddies -- a motorcade that has been headlining the team's trips from the hotel to the stadium for all their home matches in the season gone by.

Head coach Thomas Brdaric and assistant coach Matko Djarmati were also present.

The players and coaches were divided into six teams, all assigned to collect as much waste as they could in the stipulated half hour. The session ended with a pledge to protect the earth and enable sustainable practices.

Chennaiyin FC are currently gearing up for the upcoming Super Cup 2023 as they begin their campaign on April 11 against NorthEast United FC in Kerala.

( With inputs from ANI )

