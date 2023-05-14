Leeds Fan who stormed on pitch to confront Eddie Howe, charged with assault by West Yorkshire Police

Leeds [United Kingdom], May 14 : In Newcastle United's thrilling 2-2 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday, a fan came on the pitch and confronted Newcastle's manager Eddie Howe. The fan has been charged by the police for his actions.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the man has been charged with assault and will appear in front of magistrates in July in a statement revealed by Goal.com.

"Police have charged a man with assault and entering the field of play following an incident at Elland Road football stadium during the Leeds United versus Newcastle United football match yesterday.

"The man has been bailed to appear before magistrates on 21 July," West Yorkshire Police's statement as quoted by Goal.com

Howe was taken aback by the incident and after the game, he expressed his disappointment and dissatisfaction with the incident that took place at Elland Road.

"I can't repeat what he said but it makes you think 'what if'. It was personal to me. We need to be mindful of security. Nobody should have to feel their personal safety is violated when trying to entertain the country. I didn't have time to be fearful, it was over in a flash. But it made me think about things after," Eddie Howe said as quoted by Goal.com.

Things started to heat up later on Saturday as Leeds striker Patrick Bamford and his family started receiving online abuse and threats on the social media platform.

Leeds United released a statement stating that there is no place for such behaviour.

"Overnight Patrick Bamford and his family have received completely unacceptable online abuse including several threats via Twitter. The time for this behaviour to stop is now.

"Those making threats do not reflect our fan base and are not welcome at our club. We would like to thank all those supporters who have reached out to Patrick and his family to show their support," Leeds United statement.

