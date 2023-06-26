Luka Modric decides to stay at Real Madrid

Madrid [Spain], June 26 : Croatian football player Luka Modric extends his stay at the Spanish football club Real Madrid. The 37-year-old signed a new deal which keeps him at the club until 2024.

According to the official website of Real Madrid, "Real Madrid C. F. and Luka Modric have agreed to extend the player's contract, which sees him contracted to the club until 30 June 2024."

It further stated, "Luka Modric joined Real Madrid in 2012. During his eleven seasons in our jersey, he's made 488 appearances and won 23 trophies: 5 Champions League, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 3 La Liga titles, 2 Copa del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups."

The Croatian midfielder has won many silverware during his span at Los Blancos.

He won the Ballon d'Or in 2018 beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Modric won the title of the best player in the world.

He also achieved the 2018 FIFA Best Player of the Year Award, the 2017/18 UEFA Player of the Year Award, and the 2017 Club World Cup Golden Ball.

In the 2022/23 season, he was part of the FIFA/FIFPro World XI for the sixth time in his career.

Luka Modric won the Golden Ball at the World Cup in Russia and the Bronze Ball at the World Cup in Qatar.

For Real Madrid, Luka Modric has made 488 appearances, scoring 37 goals and giving 77 assists.

Before signing for Real Madrid, Luka Modric played for the English football club Tottenham Hotspur.

For Tottenham Hotspur, he played 160 matches, scoring 17 goals and giving 25 assists.

Luka Modric started his club football at Dinamo Zagreb. For them, he made 91 appearances while scoring 30 goals and giving 21 assists.

For Croatia, the midfielder has made 166 appearances and scored 24 goals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor