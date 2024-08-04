Man City triumphs 4-2 over Chelsea, Haaland nets hat-trick

Ohio [USA], August 4 : Erling Haaland showcased his scoring prowess with a hat-trick as Manchester City triumphed 4-2 over Chelsea in their pre-season friendly in Ohio.

The match started with a bang as Haaland netted twice within the opening five minutes. The first goal came from the penalty spot after Levi Colwill fouled Haaland inside the area.

Despite having to retake the penalty, the Norwegian striker calmly slotted it home.

Almost immediately after the restart, a misjudged pass from Moises Caicedo to Tosin Adarabioyo was intercepted by Haaland, who surged forward and scored his second.

Chelsea had the opportunity to respond in the first half. Christopher Nkunku's effort was denied by City's goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega, and another attempt from Nkunku narrowly missed the target.

After the break, Haaland continued his scoring spree, with Oscar Bobb also finding the net, both within a minute.

Raheem Sterling's loose pass was intercepted by James McAtee, who set up Bobb. Cutting in from the right, Bobb fired home to complete his goal.

Haaland's third goal came courtesy of another assist from the impressive McAtee reaffirming the Norwegian's return to form after recent fitness concerns.

Chelsea managed to pull two goals back, with Sterling scoring in the 59th minute. The former City player made a well-timed run to the far post and volleyed home.

New signings Marc Guiu and Noni Madueke also came close to scoring for Chelsea.

In the dying moments of the match, Madueke found the net, slotting the ball under Scott Carson, making the final score 4-2.

McAtee who had a standout game, almost added a fifth for City, but his effort hit the post.

Overall the match was a promising display for Manchester City, particularly with Haaland back in form, while Chelsea will look to build on their moment of promise.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor