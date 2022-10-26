Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag confirms Ronaldo's availability against Sheriff

London, Oct 26 Coach Erik ten Hag has confirmed that talismanic striker Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the Manchester United squad for Thursday's Europa League match against Sheriff.

The 37-year-old was left out of the group for last Saturday's Premier League draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, as per a statement released last week.

Ronaldo was pictured training with the squad at Carrington on Tuesday morning and the manager is keen to draw a line under recent events.

After confirming Cristiano will be involved on Thursday, Ten Hag was asked to explain any conversations he might have shared with the player and whether the recent situation has been difficult.

"It's not difficult but I think we set everything and we answered all the questions," said the coach. "So he was out for one game and now he is back in the squad as usual."

"I won't answer anymore," continued Ten Hag when he was asked again about Ronaldo.

"So all the questions I think everything we covered last week, everything we explained so we have to focus on the game tomorrow. We have an important game because we want to be number one in the group so let's focus on that."

Another big talking point in Wednesday's press conference was the injury that Ronaldo's former Real Madrid team-mate Raphael Varane sustained at the weekend.

Unfortunately, Ten Hag confirmed the Frenchman will miss all of United's matches until the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

"Rapha Varane isn't in the squad," said the manager. "He will be out, certainly until the World Cup so he will not play in this block for Man United."

Asked if Varane could play in the World Cup, Erik continued: "I think so, but the prognosis we have to wait. We have to see how it develops, how the rehab will develop."

