Manchester United sign goalkeeper Andre Onana on five-year deal

Manchester [UK], July 21 : Manchester United has completed the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Italian club Inter Milan. The Cameroonian footballer has signed the contract until June 2028.

Andre Onana comes in as a replacement of David De Gea who left the club after a long stint of 12 years.

According to Manchester United's website, "Andre Onana has joined Manchester United on a contract running until June 2028, with the option of a further year, subject to international clearance."

The Cameroonian goalkeeper has kept 104 clean sheets in 255 club appearances.

He won three league titles and two KNVB Cups with Ajax before joining Inter in 2022.

Last season, he won the Coppa Italia and recorded the most clean sheets in the Champions League.

After completing the signing, Andre Onana said, “To join Manchester United is an incredible honour and I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way. Walking out at Old Trafford to defend our goal and contribute to the team will be another amazing experience. This is the start of a new journey for me, with new teammates, and new ambitions to fight for."

He added, “Manchester United has a long history of incredible goalkeepers, and I will now give everything to create my own legacy in the coming years. I am excited by the opportunity to work again with Erik ten Hag, and I can’t wait to play my part in the success I know he is determined to deliver at this great football club.”

John Murtough, Manchester United's football director, said, “Andre was our top choice to become the new goalkeeper for Manchester United, with exactly the right profile of technical attributes and personality. Having achieved success throughout his career, we know that Andre will further add to the winning mentality we are building within our squad."

Murtough added, “He is already one of the world’s best goalkeepers and at the age of 27 we firmly believe that he can develop even further over the coming years.”

