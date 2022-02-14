Newcastle suffer blow as Trippier sustains foot fracture

London, Feb 14 Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier is set to be sidelined for the club's upcoming fixtures after suffering a foot fracture in Sunday's 1-0 home win against Aston Villa, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The right back's first-half free-kick turned out to be the winner, but Trippier was forced to leave the field in the 48th minute.

"Trippier underwent an X-ray immediately after the game and scans have shown a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot," the club said in a statement. Newcastle did not put a time frame on his return.

The 31-year-old Trippier has made a fine start to his life at Newcastle since joining from Atletico Madrid last month, scoring twice and leading them to three league victories in a row.

