NorthEast United FC confirm departure of eight players

New Delhi, June 18 NorthEast United FC has announced the departure of eight players Alex Saji, Aaron Evans, Sehnaj Singh, Kule Mbombo, Joseba Beitia, Wilmar Gil, Alisher Kholmurodov, and Laldanmawia Ralte following the end of their contracts with the club.

Gil, who joined the team midway through the 2022-23 season, made an immediate impact with his goal-scoring prowess. The forward led them from the front and helped them restore some pride despite the team's struggles in the league.

The Colombian striker scored the winning goal in a significant upset against the Mariners and played a crucial role as NorthEast United FC reached the semi-finals of the Super Cup.

Gil netted an impressive 15 goals in just 15 games for the club, averaging a goal every 74 minutes.

On the other hand, Sehnaj Singh and Laldanmawia Ralte were signed by the club before the 2021-22 season. Singh made 11 appearances for the Highlanders, while Ralte featured in 21 matches across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

Australian defender Evans, who joined the club last summer, played a vital role in defence and also contributed two goals from set-pieces in his 19 appearances.

Joseba Beitia and Kule Mbombo, both signed during the winter transfer window, made limited appearances for the team, featuring in nine and six games respectively.

Versatile defender Saji, who was on loan from Hyderabad FC, has returned to his parent club after a short six-month spell with NorthEast United FC. Saji played in 11 matches for the Highlanders in the Hero ISL and Hero Super Cup.

Additionally, Tajikistan defender Kholmurodov, who joined the club for a short stint during the Super Cup, has also departed after his brief time with the team.

