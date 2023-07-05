Paris Saint-Germain part ways with manager Christophe Galtier after one season

Paris, July 5 Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday confirmed the exit of manager Christophe Galtier after a drawn-out process to reach a contract termination agreement.

When Galtier arrived at PSG ahead of the 2022-23 season, he had signed a two-year deal. However, the 56-year-old only spent one season in the dugout at Parc des Princes and still had one year left on his deal.

"At the end of the 2022-2023 season, Paris Saint-Germain informed Christophe Galtier of its decision to terminate his contract as first-team coach.

The Club would like to pay tribute to his professionalism and commitment, which helped the Rouge et Bleu win a historic eleventh French Championship title and a Trophee des Champions," the Ligue 1 club said in a statement.

Under Galtier's guidance, PSG won their 11th Ligue 1 title, becoming the most successful club in the history of the French Championship but he came under criticism after another early Champions League exit.

The move comes at a difficult time for Galtier as he was taken into custody last Friday as a part of an investigation into alleged psychological harassment and racial discrimination.

As per the reports, Luis Enrique is set to be presented as PSG's new manager after Ligue 1 champions terminated their agreement with Galtier.

