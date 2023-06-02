"Players have a great opportunity to be remembered by West Ham", says manager David Moyes

London [UK], June 2 : West Ham United will be playing against Fiorentina in the final of the UEFA Conference League. West Ham United manager, David Moyes said that the players have a great opportunity to be remembered by the club, fans, and supporters if they manage to win the final.

The match will be played at the Fortuna Arena in Prague, Czech Republic on June 8.

West Ham United will travel to Prague next week as they take on Fiorentina to win their first major European trophy since 1999.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham United's manager, David Moyes said, "I've had a lot of big games. It's another big game and I'm really looking forward to it, hopefully, everybody will look back and say that what was said has been delivered. I do believe the players have got a great opportunity to be remembered by everybody at this club."

He further added, "The supporters have been unbelievable here. They've been really supportive of me and the team. We've had two really good years, sixth and seventh in the league, and now a European semi-final and a final."

When asked about the stadium, Fortuna Arena in Prague, David Moyes said, "I feel sorry we can't get more of them into the stadium. I hope, in the future, the stadiums can be bigger to host this final, but I also understand there might be reasons why it's in a smaller stadium. But I think it shows just how serious teams are taking being in this competition. I hope our supporters who haven't got a ticket can get a good seat in the bar and enjoy the game", according to Sky Sports.

In a pre-match conference, David Moyes said, "There is a new generation of West Ham supporters now in east London and London Stadium is filled every week, which shows you just how well considered West Ham is in this part of London", as per Sky Sports

While concluding he said, "We have got a really good group of players, who are hungry to succeed. I hope we can show that on Wednesday night."

