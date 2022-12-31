PM pays tributes to Pele, says his sporting performances will keep inspiring coming generations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Brazilian football legend Pele who passed away at the age of 82 and said his outstanding sporting performances and success will keep inspiring the coming generations.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, famously known as Pele, passed away on December 29 in Sao Paulo, Brazil after losing a long battle against cancer that had spread to several organs in his body.

The only men's football player to have won three FIFA World Cup titles (1958, 1962 and 1970), the Brazilian was one of the most prominent sporting figures of the 20th century. His talent turned the Brazilian Selecao and its yellow shirt into global brands.

PM Modi said that Pele's passing away has left an irreplaceable void in the world of sports.

"The passing away of Pele leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of sports. A global football superstar, his popularity transcends boundaries. His outstanding sporting performances and success will keep inspiring the coming generations. Condolences to his family and fans. RIP," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The 'Eternal King', as Pele was popularly known, had a colon tumour removed last year. He was voted player of the century in a poll of Ballon d'Or winners in 1999 and was named among the 100 most influential people of the 20th century by Time magazine.

At the FIFA World Cup, Pele scored 12 goals in 14 matches across four editions, the second most by any Brazilian after Ronaldo.

Pele is widely regarded as the game's most gifted player. With 77 goals in 92 games, he is the top goal scorer for Brazil.

Pele is the most successful top-division scorer in the sport with 541 goals in 560 games. He totalled 1,283 goals in 1,363 games including the friendlies.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor