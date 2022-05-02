Premier League: Arsenal, Spurs trade blows for 4th place; Everton stun Chelsea

Centre-backs Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes scored in either half as Arsenal maintained their two-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a 2-1 win at West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Arsenal went ahead on 38 minutes when Rob Holding, only in the team because of an injury to Ben White, headed home Bukayo Saka's corner for his first Premier League goal. West Ham reacted well, though, with Declan Rice's header expertly pushed away by Aaron Ramsdale before Jarrod Bowen equalised with a smart 45th-minute finish.

But Arsenal scored the winner nine minutes after the break when the unmarked Gabriel met Gabriel Martinelli's delivery at the back post with a diving header beyond Lukasz Fabianski.

The Gunners move back up to fourth with 63 points after a perfect response to Spurs' 3-1 win over Leicester City earlier in the day.

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Leicester City to stay hot on the heels of Arsenal in the race for fourth place. Son Heung-min was directly involved in all three Spurs goals to take his tally for the season to 19, three behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.

Leicester's Patson Daka hit the post early on before Harry Kane headed in from Son's 20th-minute corner for his 19th goal in 18 appearances in all competitions against Leicester. Kasper Schmeichel denied Kane a second goal before Son doubled Spurs' lead on the hour, slotting in from substitute Dejan Kulusevski's pass following a brilliant tackle by Cristian Romero.

Kulusevski then teed up Son again to curl in a stunner from distance before Kelechi Iheanacho netted a consolation goal with his own long-range strike in stoppage time. Fifth-placed Spurs move on to 61 points.

At Goodison Park, Everton stunned Chelsea with a 1-0 win that moved them to within two points of Burnley and Leeds United in the fight for safety.

The winner came moments into the second half when Richarlison scored his fourth goal in five matches with a cool finish from Demarai Gray's pass.

( With inputs from ANI )

