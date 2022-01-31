Premier League: Brighton defender Odel Offiah signs contract extension until 2024

Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday confirmed that Odel Offiah has signed a new contract that runs until June 2024 with the Premier League club.

The 19-year-old defender made his professional debut in the Carabao Cup win over Cardiff City in August, before earning his first start in the FA Cup victory at West Brom in January.

Offiah in a statement said, "I am delighted to sign the new contract, it's a good feeling to be recognised for the work that I've put in since I joined. It's a great club to be at and there's a real pathway for young players to make their breakthrough."

"I've tried to build on everything I have done so far, I made my debut and then my first start this season, so I am really happy with the opportunities I have had. I know I need to keep working hard to get another opportunity and being given the chance to train with the first team means that I get to show the first team staff what I am about. I want to keep progressing," he added.

Offiah joined Albion from Bromley in 2017 and has progressed through the academy, featuring regularly for the under-23s this campaign.

( With inputs from ANI )

