Premier League club West Ham United sign Jean-Clair Todibo

London [UK], August 10 : Premier League outfit West Ham United announced the signing of French defender Jean-Clair Todibo on Saturday.

Todibo joined West Ham United from Ligue 1 club OGC Nice on an initial season-long loan with an option to make the deal permanent in 2025.

The French defender made his debut for the Spanish giants Barcelona at the age of 19. The 24-year-old has already made well over 150 senior appearances and has emerged as one of the brightest young defenders in European football.

"I am really excited to be signing for West Ham United. It is a dream come true to play in the Premier League, the best league in the world. This is an amazing opportunity for me, at a club with huge ambition, who want to really make progress under the new head coach," Todibo said as quoted from the club's official statement.

"It feels like the right time to be coming to West Ham, in the heart of London, with an amazing, passionate fan base. I'm so excited to pull on the West Ham shirt, and play at the London Stadium in the Premier League," he added.

West Ham United's Sporting Director, Tim Steidten, believes that the club's seventh summer signing has the qualities to adapt quickly to Premier League conditions and excel under head coach Julen Lopetegui.

"This is another significant signing for the football club and shows the attraction of West Ham for top players in Europe. It's no secret that Jean-Clair is a player we've been tracking for some time, so we're delighted to have got this signing over the line ahead of the start of the new season," he said.

"He's got proven pedigree in European football, especially in France, where he has shone in recent years, showing all of his qualities as one of the finest ball-playing centre-halves in Ligue 1. There was huge interest from across Europe for his signature this summer, and we're once again indebted to the Board for backing us to bring in a player who is approaching the peak years of his career. I'm sure the West Ham fans are excited about Jean-Clair's arrival, and we can't wait to see him playing in a West Ham shirt," he added.

