Premier League: Rashford scores winner in Manchester derby while there is drama in drop zone

London, Jan 15 Marcos Rashford's 16th goal of the season sealed Manchester United's comeback to beat local rivals Manchester City 2-1 and put them firmly in the race for the Premier League title, just a point behind their neighbors.

Rashford poked the winning goal home in the 82nd minute following a low cross from the right to seal the win, just four minutes after Bruno Fernandes had canceled out Jack Grealish's looping header, which had given City a 60th-minute lead, reports Xinhua news agency.

Fernandes' goal was surrounded by controversy as Rashford, who was in a clear offside position had run alongside the ball, before the Portuguese latched onto it, but the goal was given after the VAR decided he had not interfered with play.

Solly March scored twice and Danny Welbeck added a third as Brighton beat Liverpool 3-0 to move above their rivals into seventh in the table.

Brighton outplayed Liverpool from the start and missed chances in the first half, before March's two goals in the 46th and 53rd minute put Brighton on track for a win.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp described his side's performance as the "worst" since he has been in charge.

There were post-match protests at Goodison Park after Everton surrendered a lead to lose 2-1 to bottom-of-the-table Southampton. Andre Onana had put Everton ahead in the 39th minute, but two second-half goals from James Ward-Prowse the second a perfectly taken free kick, gave Southampton their first league win under Nathan Jones and increase the pressure on Everton coach Frank Lampard.

West Ham coach David Moyes is also in danger of losing his job after his side dropped into the bottom three after a 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Daniel Podence's 48th goal gave the Wolves the win to continue their recovery under Julen Lopetegui.

Nottingham Forest also continue to recover after two goals from Brennan Johnson gave them a 2-0 win in the East Midlands derby at home to Leicester City. The win lifts Forest to 13th in the table, while Leicester have lost their last four matches.

Alex Moreno made an impressive debut, but Argentina keeper, Emiliano Martinez was the hero as Aston Villa beat Leeds United 2-1 to climb the table.

Leon Bailey and Emi Buendia gave Aston Villa a 2-0 lead with goals in the third and 64th minute, with Martinez making a string of saves before Patrick Bamford scored a consolation for Leeds with seven minutes remaining.

