"Proud of this team because..." Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco after losing UCL final to Manchester City

Istanbul [Turkey], June 11 : Manchester City denied Inter Milan their fourth UEFA Champions League title as they defeated the Italian football club by 1-0 on Sunday.

However, Inter Milan's defender Federico Dimarco has no complaints about his teammates as he said, he is proud of this team because they gave 120 per cent on the pitch.

The match was very tight from both ends as in the end only one goal separated both teams. Manchester City secured their first-ever UEFA Champions League title after losing the final in 2021 against Chelsea.

As per the official website of Inter Milan, Federico Dimarco, in the post-match interview, said, "So much disappointment for what we did on the field. I am proud of this team because they gave 120 per cent on the pitch and it was not enough."

Federico appreciated Manchester City, saying, "The stronger team, built to win trophies, won. We had some good chances. Their goalkeeper made a lot of saves. He deserves a lot of the plaudits tonight," according to the official website of Inter Milan.

"We are happy because we gave our best in this Champions League, tonight we met a strong team. We've achieved a lot because this group has given its all throughout," he added.

In the first half of the match, Manchester City looked a bit nervous with their playing style as they struggled to find the back of the net. Inter Milan had their plans worked out well but couldn't score a goal.

In the first half, Manchester City's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was forced off as he started to suffer from a hamstring injury. Phil Foden was sent in as his replacement.

In the second half, Manchester City switched their tactics, as defender John Stones was playing in the midfield and making crucial overlap runs.

Soon, Manchester City's efforts turned to give positive outcomes. In the 68th minute of the match, Rodri scored and gave Manchester City a 1-0 lead.

Inter Milan tried to give a quick reply but Federico Dimarco's header struck the post and the follow-up was blocked by teammate Romelu Lukaku.

Inter Milan tried every weapon in their arsenal but couldn't find the back of the net as Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson denied them every time.

Manchester City took a total of seven shots out of which four were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 56 percent. They completed a total of 512 passes with an accuracy of 86 percent.

Inter Milan took 14 shots out of which only six were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 44 per cent. They completed a total of 384 passes with an accuracy of 82 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor