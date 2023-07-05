PSG parts ways with head coach Christophe Galtier after disappointing season

Paris [France], July 5 : Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain parted ways with head coach Christophe Galtier on Tuesday after a disappointing season under the Frenchman.

PSG released an official statement to announce Galtier's contract termination as first-team head coach.

"At the end of the 2022-2023 season, Paris Saint-Germain informed Christophe Galtier of its decision to terminate his contract as first-team coach. The Club would like to pay tribute to his professionalism and commitment, which helped the Rouge et Bleu win a historic eleventh French Championship title and a Trophee des Champions," the statement read.

Prior to the 2022-23 season, Galtier moved to the Parc des Princes and signed a two-year contract. However, despite leading PSG to a record-breaking 11th Ligue 1 title, however, their Champions League exit haunts him.

"The entire Paris Saint-Germain team would like to thank Christophe Galtier, as well as his assistants Thierry Oleksiak and Joao Sacramento, for their professionalism and commitment throughout the season, and wish them all the best for the rest of their careers," the statement ended.

After arriving in Paris and signing for the French Giants last summer, Christophe Galtier began his stint with PSG by winning the Trophee des Champions with his team on July 31 2022, beating FC Nantes 4-0.

A week later, with a 5-0 win at Clermont, the club from the capital took the top spot in Ligue 1 from Matchday 1, and never left the summit for the rest of the season.

Under his guidance, Paris Saint-Germain won their 11th Ligue 1 title and became the most successful club in the history of the French Championship.

Various rumours hint towards the appointment of Spanish manager Luis Enrique who could be reunited with Neymar ahead of the 2023/24 season.

According to Sky Sports, AS Roma's current head coach Jose Mourinho has also been linked with a move to the French club as PSG in May expressed preliminary interest in hiring the Portuguese as their next manager.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager is yet to manage a club in France, and a transfer to PSG would be his tenth club, following his stints at Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan.

