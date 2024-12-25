Punjab FC hope to ride high on home advantage ahead of Mohun Bagan clash

New Delhi [India], December 25 : Riding high on their home win percentage, Punjab FC aims to bounce back after two successive away defeats. The Shers, playing their final fixture of 2024, are slated to face league toppers Mohun Bagan Super Giant tomorrow at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Punjab are currently placed seventh with 18 points from 6 wins and will aim to consolidate their playoff ambitions through a win against the Kolkata giants. The Boxing Day fixture is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM.

Speaking ahead of the match, PFC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis said, "Every game is a tactical process; it's never about just one individual or team. Our focus is on supporting the boys, especially our young players. We have a clear plan, and that will be visible on the field tomorrow. There's no stress, no pressure. We approach tomorrow's match with confidence."

Both teams, who have had unimpressive away performances, will head into the game with a win in mind. However, Punjab FC will have the added advantage of playing at home. Both teams will miss key players due to injuries and suspensions, and the game is expected to showcase high-quality football from both sides.

Sharing his thoughts during the pre-match press conference, midfielder Manglenthang Kipgen said, "The coach believed in me and gave me the opportunity. I always try to give my best on the field. The support here has been incredible, and the first team feels like a family. I've learned so much already and look forward to growing even more with the team. There's no pressure as we face Mohun Bagan tomorrow; we are confident and ready to give it our all."

Both Punjab FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant walk into this game with an away defeat behind them. While Punjab went down 2-4 to East Bengal, Mohun Bagan Super Giant suffered a 1-2 defeat.

