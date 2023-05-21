RB Leipzig shock Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund close to top spot in Bundesliga

Dortmund [Germany], May 21 : Borussia Dortmund now has a chance to go to the top of the Bundesliga league table and might even win the league after RB Leipzig stunned Bayern Munich with a 3-1 win on Saturday, thus opening the doors for Borussia Dortmund to go on top of the league table.

Bayer Munich were defeated by RB Leipzig by 3-1. The defeat was a shock as Bayern Munich might fail to win the Bundesliga title. Thus their streak of winning 10 Bundesliga titles consecutively since 2013, will end if Borussia Dortmund goes on top and win the league.

Borussia Dortmund will be playing against Augsburg on May 21. If they win this game, they can reclaim the top spot in the league table. Currently, Borussia Dortmund is in the second position in the league table with 67 points. Above them is Bayern Munich with 68 points.

If Borussia Dortmund defeat Augsburg they can go on top of the table with a two-point lead as well. Dortmund will have 70 points.

In the match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, Serge Gnabry opened the scoring for Bayern Munich in the 25th minute of the match.

In the second half, RB Leipzig made an incredible comeback. Konrad Kaimer levelled the score in the 64th minute. Later Christopher Nkunku scored from a penalty kick to give a lead to RB Leipzig. In the 86th minute, Dominik Szoboszlai scored the third goal for RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig is currently in the third position in the league table with 63 points.

Bayern Munich will play their last league game against Koln on May 27.

Bayern Munich will play their last league game against Koln on May 27.

Borussia Dortmund will be playing their last match against Maiz on May 27.

