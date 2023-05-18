"Saturday will be emotional," Andy Robertson as Liverpool bids farewell to four players

Anfield [UK], May 18 : Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has a feeling that their Sunday's Premier League encounter against Aston Villa will be emotional as four club players will play their last game at Anfield for Liverpool in the Premier League.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will appear in front of the home crowd for one final time wearing shades of red and bid farewell to the fans before they embark on a new journey.

"Saturday will be emotional for different ways. You mentioned Bobby but also the three other lads that have had a huge impact on us as a team and as a football club. We're saying goodbye to four legends within their own right, in different ways and different stories," Robertson said while speaking to Liverpoolfc.com

On Wednesday, Liverpool confirmed that the four players will leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts this summer. In order to make their final appearance at Anfield special, special acknowledgements will be paid to the four players.

"With the visit of Aston Villa on Saturday being the Reds' final home fixture of the campaign, special acknowledgements will be paid to the quartet at Anfield, with further tributes to follow across the club's digital platforms after the end of the season as we wish Roberto, Naby, James, Alex and their families the very best for the future," as quoted by an announcement from Liverpoolfc.com.

With emotions running high Liverpool's focus would still be on clinching the crucial there points which will keep them in contention to book a place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

"But we all have to put that to one side, we have to focus on getting the three points because we know it's going to be an incredibly tough game. We have to be at our best to get anything off Aston Villa because they're high in confidence after obviously beating Tottenham. So we have to fully focus on that in the 90 minutes. Hopefully, we can get the three points that we desperately need and then after that, we can say bye to the players properly," Robertson concluded.

