"Score had to be higher", Manchester United boss Ten Hag's only criticism after win over Nottingham Forest

Nottinghamshire [UK], April 17 : Following his side's win against Nottingham Forest in their Premier League (PL) match, Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag said that he wanted a higher score for win, a victory by 3-0 or 4-0 and expressed happiness at winger Antony's game, who scored a goal and provided an assist in the match.

Manchester United moved up to the third spot on the Premier League table, strengthening their chances to qualify for the UEFA Champions League after a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at The City Ground on Sunday.

"A solid performance. A well-deserved win. The only criticism I could say, it had to be higher, the score. It had to be 3-0 or 4-0. We missed a lot of chances there. You want to score and finish and kill the game in the early moments. That is always important. In big games, you do not create so many chances, so you have to score them," said Ten Hag as quoted by Sky Sports.

"We need more goal scorers and I am happy with Antony. He scored a goal, gave an assist. His start in the game was not that good. I think twice he had to make another choice to bring the ball to Eriksen (Christian Eriksen) in a cutback. But after he came into the game and he was continually a threat for the opponent."

"He is definitely making progress. Against Everton, he created many chances and misses and so I am happy for him today he scored. He had another one, if Aaron Wan-Bissaka was not blocking the shot," concluded the manager.

There were some chances for Nottingham Forest to score in the first half. Taiwo Awoniyi's one shot went over the bar.

Things could have gone differently for the hosts had they been given a penalty after the ball struck United's Harry Maguire's arm inside the box in the 19th minute. But the VAR call did not go in their favour.

In the 32nd minute of the match, United struck gold as Antony scored one from a close range after winning the ball high up the pitch. It was his fourth goal of the season.

At the end of the first half, the scoreline read in favour of United by 1-0. In the first half, both Nottingham's Taiwo and United's Bruno Fernandes blew up their chances to score.

United continued their fierce action in the second half as well. Nottingham goalkeeper Keylor Navas was made to save an effort from Fernandes.

Diogo Dalot, making his 100th appearance for Manchester United came through with a clean finish to Antony's assist, taking the scoreline to 2-0 in favour of United in the 76th minute.

United stayed around Forest's box for consistently long periods and registered a total of 22 shots as compared to only six by Nottingham Forest.

With this win, United is in the third position with 59 points, having won 18 of their 30 matches, drawn five and lost seven. Nottingham Forest is in the relegation zone. They have only 27 points to their name in 31 matches, of which they have won only six, drawn nine and lost 16.

Nottingham Forest will visit Anfield to lock horns with Liverpool on Saturday, April 22 in their next Premier League match.

On the other hand, United has some high-profile matches coming. They will come back to action on Thursday as they will be hosted by Sevilla for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie. Then they have the semifinal of the FA Cup against Brighton coming on Sunday.

United's next Premier League match will be against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday, April 27.

