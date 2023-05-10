Barcelona [Spain], May 10 : Spsh defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets has announced that he will leave FC Barcelona after spending 18 years with the club.

The Spard has been a part of Barcelona's golden era and after at Nou Camp and the 34-year-old Spain international has played 719 times for the club. Busquets has spent his entire professional career at the club where his father also played. He joined as a teenager and he will leave as a club legend when his contract expires on June 30.

Barcelona announced his departure on Twitter with a tweet which said, "A Barca legend says goodbye."

https://twitter.com/FCBarcelona/status/1656224007006429184?s=20

"It has been an unforgettable journey," he said in the video announcing his departure, adding, "Since I was a child coming to the matches, or watching them on TV, I always dreamed of playing with this shirt at this stadium."

"The reality has exceeded all my dreams. I wouldn't have believed you if you told me when I arrived as a youth player that I would play 15 seasons for the best club in the world, the club of my life, of which I have been, am and always will be a fan, member, player, captain, and surpass 700 matches," Sergio Busquets said in a video released by Barcelona.

In 16 seasons, Busquets has played 714 official matches and over 55956 minutes, during this period he has scored 18 goals. He has won 33 trophies for the Spsh Giants.

Before he hangs his number 5 jersey, Busquets is likely to sign off with another domestic trophy with Barcelona.

Xavi's side are 13 points clear at the top of La Liga and will secure the league title with a victory at Espanyol on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor