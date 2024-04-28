South United Football Club to conduct 'Free Summer Camp with Terry Phelan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 : South United Football Club (SUFC), whose senior team competes in Karnataka's top division, is set to conduct a first-of-its-kind Free Summer Camp with world-renowned coach Terry Phelan, from May 6 to May 24 at the Club's Pune centres in Bavdhan, Kharadi, Undri, and S. B. Road.

The camp is open to girls and boys between the ages of 6 and 17 years and will be held from May 6 to May 24, with two sessions from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 pm.

This will be the first time that a summer camp of this scale will be conducted for free in the city, with a vision to create a significant impact on the footballing community.

The SUFC camp will allow kids from all backgrounds, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience state-of-the-art facilities and the top-notch coaching that SUFC is renowned for, all under the supervision of Terry Phelan, an expert at developing grassroots talent.

Speaking on the occasion, Terry Phelan, Sporting Director, South United Sports Foundation, said, "At SUFC, grassroots development has been our primary objective since day one. There is immense talent in football in Pune, and it's imperative to identify and nurture it early. Camps like this will serve as an important platform to recognize young talent and instil values of teamwork and sportsmanship. We believe that SUFC is the ideal host for this Camp due to our Academy's exceptional coaching standards and cutting-edge infrastructure."

