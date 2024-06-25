Spanish defender Nacho leaves Real Madrid after 23 years

Madrid [Spain], June 25 : Real Madrid on Tuesday confirmed that defender Nacho Fernandez has decided to leave the club after 23 years.

The Spanish Giants released an official statement to announce the departure of one of their longest-serving players, "Real Madrid C. F. announces that our captain Nacho has taken the decision to end his career as a Real Madrid player. Real Madrid would like to thank and express our appreciation to Nacho, one of the club's biggest legends."

At the age of 10, Nacho joined Los Blancos in 2010. He played in the club's youth academy and made his senior debut in 2012.

Nacho held the defensive line for 12 seasons and was a part of their golden decade. The Spanish defender made 364 appearances for the club and won a whopping 26 trophies.

His impressive trophy tally includes six European Cups, five Club World Cups, four European Super Cups, four Spanish Leagues, two Copa del Rey and five Spanish Super Cups.

During his time in the youth set-up, he won the Under-21s European Championship. He also lifted the Nations League with the Spanish national team.

Nacho has brought curtains down on his career in La Liga as one of only five players to have won 6 European Cups in the history of football and with the most trophies with Real Madrid.

Last season he wore the captain's armband and lifted the UEFA Champions League as well as the La Liga title.

Real Madrid's president, Florentino Perez, had a heartfelt message for Nacho and said as quoted from a statement by the club, "Since he arrived at our youth academy as a child, Nacho has been an example to everyone and has earned the affection, recognition and admiration of everyone at Real Madrid. Real Madrid is and always will be his home".

Nacho took to Instagram to thank the club and captioned his post, "GRACIAS (Thank You) Real Madrid."

Nacho has yet to decide on his next destination. He is currently a part of Spain's Euro 2024 campaign. Spain has qualified for the Round of 16 and their opponent is yet to be decided.

