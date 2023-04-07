Super Cup 2023, Group A preview: Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters FC in fight for SF spot

Manjeri (Kerala) [India], April 7 : Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC are set to go against each other, this time in the Super Cup 2023, where the two teams are placed in the same group alongside I-League teams Sreenedi Deccan and RoundGlass Punjab.

RoundGlass Punjab won the I-League while Sreenedi Deccan were added to Group A through a win in the qualifying round.

Bengaluru FC will be looking to win the title again after their heroics in the first edition of the Super Cup in 2018.

The Blasters will be thirsting for revenge after their ISL exit against the Blues and will have a shot at the trophy, which will be up for grabs in their home state. The tournament's third edition will be played after a gap of four years in Kerala.

However, the I-League sides will provide tough competition to the Blues and the Blasters as Group A promises a real fight for that one semifinal spot.

The Blues will be focused on bringing the cup home for the second time and further enriching their trophy cabinet and will look to carry their 2023 form into the Super Cup. The Blues' attack will be one to watch, with youngster Sivasakthi Narayanan making a place for himself in the starting eleven, and his partnership with Roy Krishna doing wonders for the Blues. Captain Chhetri will look to break into the starting XI having made a big impact in the ISL knockout stages.

However, their biggest strength will be their defence that has been very solid since the turn of the year. Having a knack for knockout football and a history of winning trophies, Bengaluru FC will be one of the favourites for the title especially given their current form.

The Blasters finished in the top six and qualified for the playoffs in the ISL 2022-23 but failed to go all the way for yet another season. But the Blasters will look to make amends playing in their home state and try to bring silverware for the club in the third edition of the Super Cup. Ivan Vukomanovic, who has always kept an eye on the youth team, will be hoping for some young players to emerge that he can absorb into the senior team.

