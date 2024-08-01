Tomi Juric bid farewell to Highlanders

New Delhi [India], August 1 : Indian Super League (ISL) club NorthEast United FC announced on Wednesday that Australian forward Tomi Juric has left the club.

He joined the club during the winter transfer window last season, replacing Brazilian striker Ibson Melo.

Juric, had an impactful ISL debut with the Highlanders, scoring five goals in his six matches.

The Australian netted a brace against East Bengal FC on their home turf, which secured them a victory against the Red and Gold Brigade.

Juric became the first-ever player to record consecutive braces in his first two starts in ISL history, also netting twice against Mohun Bagan SG in their very next away fixture.

However, he picked up an injury that cost him a couple of matches at the business end of the 2023-2024 season.

During his brief time with NorthEast United FC, the Australian goal-scorer demonstrated his natural knack for finding the back of the net.

Juric quickly emerged as a significant threat to opposing defenders with his powerful shots and accurate attempts from challenging angles.

Despite the club's strong desire to keep him, the 33-year-old forward chose not to extend his stay with the Highlanders.

Head coach of NorthEast United FC, Juan Pedro Benali commented on Tomi Juric's departure, stating that Juric had become a valued member of the team.

"Tomi Juric is a part of the family. Juric finished his contract on May 31st. The club and the owner of the club tried all the ways to keep him in the club. The offer they made for him is, I think, the best offer the club ever gave. But he has a personal interest. He wants to stay in Europe, near his family. For now, he said that this is his priority and not NorthEast United FC," he said.

Benali reveals that Juric's contract concluded on May 31st, and despite the club's efforts and an offer he described as the best the club had ever made, Juric decided to prioritize staying in Europe to be closer to his family.

Benali expressed understanding of Juric's decision and extended an open invitation for him to return in the future, acknowledging that they could not oppose the choice of someone he referred to as one of their own.

"Open arms; this is his house if he wants to come back. But at that moment, he said, No, I need to search to stay near my family in Europe. This is his choice, and we can't go against the choice of one of our brothers," he further added.

