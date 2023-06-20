UEFA Euro qualifiers: England demolish North Macedonia 7-0

Manchester [UK], June 20 : England defeated North Macedonia 7-0 in the UEFA Euro qualifiers on Tuesday at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

England are placed in Group C along with Ukraine, Italy, North Macedonia and Malta.

England are now on top of the table with 12 points. Having played four games they have won all four and are the favourites to qualify for the EURO 2024 tournament.

England's captain Harry Kane opened the scoring. In the 29th minute, he scored from a tap-in with his left foot inside the six-yard box.

In the 38th minute, Bukayo Saka scored the second goal for England.

Just before half-time, Marcus Rashord rolled the ball into North Macedonia's net to take England's lead to 3-0.

In the second half, Bukayo scored his second goal of the match. His incredible volley gave no chance to the goalkeeper.

Soon after, Bukayo Saka scored his third goal of the match. In the 51st minute, Saka rolled the ball past North Macedonia's goalkeeper to give England a 5-0 lead.

Bukayo Saka grabbed his first hat-trick for England.

Later in the 64th minute, Kalvin Phillips scored from a tap-in with his left foot.

England captain Harry Kane scored the seventh goalHe was awarded a penalty in the 73rd minute and made it 7-0 for his team.

Kane opened the scoring and scored the last goal of the match as well.

England took 14 shots out of which 10 were on target. Their total possession of the ball during the game was 68 per cent. They completed 683 passes with an accuracy of 91 per cent.

North Macedonia failed to register even a single shot on target. Their possession of the ball during the game was 32 per cent. They completed 336 passes with an accuracy of 79 per cent.

