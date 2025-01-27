"Very proud of everyone": MCFC head coach Petr Kratky after winning against Mohammedan SC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 : Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky was a happy man as the Islanders collected all three points at home against Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday.

After a two-match losing streak at the Mumbai Football Arena, Kratky's side finally secured the well-earned result in front of their home supporters.

Following a goalless first half, Mumbai City FC took the lead in the 72nd minute, courtesy of an own goal by Gaurav Bora. Lallianzuala Chhangte doubled the advantage six minutes later, with Thaer Krouma putting the game beyond doubt with a powerful shot in the 82nd minute.

"I think we played very good football today and am very proud of everyone who was involved in that, and now it's about repeating it," Kratky stated during the post-match press conference as quoted by ISL official website.

With the victory, Mumbai City FC leapfrogged Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC to move to fifth spot, only a point behind Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC.

However, Kratky remained focused on going game by game, staying optimistic about finishing the season on a high note.

"As I said after the Punjab FC game, I believe we are getting a strong finish to the season, and again, the group does very well. They train properly and put in everything they can, so they are getting rewarded slowly, slowly. I'm very positive going forward. Again, I don't know what's happening on the ladder (points table), but I'm looking ahead to the next game, game by game. And that's our main focus," he stated.

Bipin Singh, who has been one of the stalwarts of the club, made his 150th appearance tonight, becoming the first player to reach this milestone for Mumbai City FC.

The winger played a key role in the first goal, with Bora attempting to head Singh's cross back to the keeper. However, an onrushing Padam Chettri couldn't prevent the ball from going into the net.

Speaking about the winger's special night Krakty said, "I would like to congratulate him and his family and all the support that he has. You know, staying away from them multiple times is not an easy life for a footballer, but he's doing very well. He's a great person, and we are very happy to have him. So again, congratulations and looking forward to seeing him play for many, many more games."

Lallianzuala Chhangte was deployed as a no. 9 in the absence of Nikolaos Karelis tonight, with Bipin Singh and Vikram Partap Singh starting on the wings.

The Mumbai City FC captain got his name on the scoresheet as he scored the second goal of the night. Chhangte struck one with power from the edge of the box, and it took a deflection off the opponent's defender and went into the back of the net.

Talking about his goal and his performance tonight, Kratky remarked, "He gets what he deserves because he works very hard. I'm happy for him to score a goal today. He deserved it because he was working all over the pitch for us today."

