Victory is very important for our players' confidence: ATK Mohun Bagan's Juan Ferrando

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando was delighted with his side's comeback 3-1 victory over arch-rivals SC East Bengal in the Kolkata derby in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday.

A hat-trick by super-sub, Kiyan Nassiri sealed the three points for the Mariners after Darren Sidoel scored for SCEB early in the second half.

"I know the history. I'm happy. I'm happy for Kiyan because he's working hard in the training. He's improving a lot in training sessions and today when the game was in a very difficult moment, we decided to change the system. We use Kiyan like number nine. And of course, I'm very happy about his success in his role because he's a young player. When a young player has amazing games, I'm very happy," said Juan Ferrando in a post-match press conference.

"In the last couple of days a lot of our fans, our supporters write a lot of messages about this important game. I know the feelings, I know the emotions. I'm happy for them because this night they are happy with these three points," he added.

The head coach further said that the victory over SCEB was an important one, as it will give a boost to the confidence of the players in the upcoming clashes.

"Today is the happy birthday of our owner. And at this moment, I think he's happy. And also for me, it's important because in front of us we have nine games, Mumbai and Hyderabad are amazing. We have important games and I think it's very important for the confidence of the players," said the head coach.

This victory takes ATK Mohun Bagan into the semi-final spots and keeps SC East Bengal at the bottom of the ISL table.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor