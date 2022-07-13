Wayne Rooney joins MLS side D.C. United as head coach

Washington, July 13 MLS side D.C. United announced on Tuesday that they have appointed former England footballer Wayne Rooney as the club's new head coach.

Rooney, who previously played and captained the Major League Soccer (MLS) club for two years from 2018 to 2019, will return to D.C. United following a two-year stay as the Manager of Derby County while they competed in the English Championship.

Interim head coach Chad Ashton will remain in charge of the team until Wayne Rooney has received his Work Visa, the club said in a statement.

Rooney joined D.C. United in June 2018 as a Designated Player. During his time with the Black-and-Red, Rooney appeared in 48 matches, scored 23 goals and assisted 15 others. He was voted MLS Best XI in 2018, an All-Star in 2019, and was an MLS MVP finalist in 2018.

"Wayne is a soccer legend and one of the most exciting and dynamic up-and-coming managers in our sport. He's already proven in his young coaching career that he knows how to lead a group through adversity," said Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan Co-Chairmen of D.C. United.

"He has an understanding of our league and what it takes to be successful in Major League Soccer thanks to his two-year stay with us as a player. The passion he showed while wearing Black-and-Red electrified our city and our club and we are so excited to welcome him back as our Head Coach."

