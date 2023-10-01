We can do better in attack, says Kerala Blasters FC assistant coach Frank Dauwen

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 1 : Kerala Blasters FC assistant coach Frank Dauwen was positive about his team's chances against Jamshedpur FC in their second game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season on Sunday at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

According to ISL's press release, the Yellow Army defeated Bengaluru FC 2-1 in their first game and will try to maintain their winning streak. They will face a tough Jamshedpur FC side that held East Bengal FC to a goalless draw in their first match.

Dauwen was happy with the debutant goalkeeper Sachin Suresh's performance against Bengaluru FC, which was his ISL debut.

"I think Sachin (Suresh) did a good job against Bengaluru FC. Do not forget it was his first game in the ISL against Bengaluru FC, but I think the team performed well especially in the defensive way, we did a good job. In the first half he made one good save from a cross on the right side and also in the second half from the corner kick, so I think he did a good job but also the team did a good job," Dauwen said in the pre-match press conference.

The Belgian coach talked about players available for the Blasters ahead of the game.

"Dimi (Diamantakos) is in the squad. Ishan (Pandita) and Sourav (Mandal) are still injured but Dimi is in the squad so we can make choice of 22 players so we will see," Dauwen said.

"Rahul (KP) was away with the national team. They landed this evening (Saturday) eight o'clock so it is not possible to be in the squad. This is also the same for Bryce Miranda," he added.

Commenting on Kwame Peprah and Daisuke Sakai's impact in the squad, Dauwen was pleased with the way they performed against Bengaluru FC. However, he acknowledged that the duo need time to gel with the squad.

"Those two players (Daisuke Sakai) and (Kwame Peprah) are new in the squad. They played good (against Bengaluru FC). They did good work defensively and when we see the game back, they can do more in the offensive way. Those two players came late, they missed four five weeks in preparation. They joined the team in Dubai so they came late but they did a very good job but always in an offensive way we can do better as you know we scored two goals,” he said.

"The first from a set piece, the second was very good play of (Adrian) Luna, not team combination, but we worked hard on this in training for the offensive situationss and running from between the lines so it takes time, it's normal I think but I think those two players can also grow as players for Kerala.”

Frank further said that his team needs to improve on offensive situations and said they are working towards it.

"We have to train on this. We have to work hard and train on that (those) attacking situations and it will come good."

Adrian Luna accompanied Frank Dauwen in the pre-match press conference. The Uruguayan reiterated that his primary focus is to win every game. He also talked about the possible defensive combination of Jamshedpur FC and commented that it will be tough to break it.

"My expectation from the game is to win. I want to win every game but tomorrow (Sunday) it's gonna be like always a difficult game. I think they are going to play five at the back so it's going to be a difficult block to break but if we are good enough we are going to do it and we are going to win but as I say it's never gonna be easy and we have to work really hard to win this game."

The Uruguayan reiterated that he is looking forward to help the team in their future matches.

"Now that the game against Bengaluru FC is done we have to focus on the next one (game) which is tomorrow (Sunday) and try to collect as many points as we can as a team," Luna further said.

