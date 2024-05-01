We deserved to go to final, says Yoell van Nieff as Mumbai City FC prepare for Mohun Bagan Super Giant clash

New Delhi [India], May 1 : Mumbai City FC overcame FC Goa with a 5-2 aggregate in a two-leg Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final, setting the stage for an exciting final against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on May 4 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Midfielder Yoell van Nieff was a key contributor to Mumbai City FC's semi-final victory. The Dutchman played a crucial role in the opening goal as his set-piece delivery found Rahul Bheke, whose attempt was cleared off the line, only for Jorge Diaz to score the opener.

Playing his debut ISL season with the Islanders, Nieff took on the challenging role that Ahmed Jahouh had previously held for Mumbai City FC. This was no small task, given Jahouh's reputation as one of the best midfielders in the league. Nieff had to adapt to a new team, a new continent, and the unique demands of his position.

Despite these challenges, the 30-year-old has proven to be a standout player for Mumbai City FC, showcasing his expertise in controlling the tempo and his precision in set-piece delivery. Nieff has become an integral part of the Islanders' midfield, demonstrating his value through consistent performances.

His statistics reflect his impact: Nieff has recorded 723 successful passes, averaging 45 passes per game with an 83% accuracy rate. Additionally, he has won 83 duels (21 aerial), made 15 interceptions, and completed 130 recoveries in his 19 appearances for Mumbai City FC.

However, in a setback for Mumbai City FC will miss Van Nieff in the high-pressure final against Mohun Bagan SG due to a yellow card received during the FC Goa match.

After the semi-final, Van Nieff spoke with indiansuperleague.com, sharing his thoughts on the semi-final against FC Goa, the upcoming final in Kolkata, and other insights into the team's journey to the ISL final.

Van Nieff spoke about the takeaway from your recent defeat against Mohun Bagan SG in Kolkata, and how his team rectified those mistakes in the FC Goa game.

"I think we also learned from the (last) Kolkata game (when we played there) for the Shield. We learned from this as well. Of course, we were 1-0 up, but we just wanted to approach it like every other game. But they (FC Goa) did really well. We had almost no options for playing football. So, the pressure from them was quite good. It was really hard for us. I think we were a bit nervous in the beginning because even we couldn't find the option, but I think after all, we came slowly into the game and did better, especially in the second half...

"We had a bit more space. I think we took advantage of this, and then at the end, you could see (the final result). Even I'm happy that I could be involved with the set pieces. I think they (the set pieces) were really good today, so I'm really happy with that. And, yeah, the support was also amazing today. That helped us last. In the end, I think we deserved to win and go to the final," Van Nieff told indiansuperleague.com.

Van Nieff further spoke about team's overall performance this season and the Indian players.

"We know we have a really good team. I think even though we had setbacks this season, we deserve more. Even with all the setbacks, we have stuck together. Our togetherness is really strong, and it's one of our key qualities. Even with the setbacks, I think we just had a really good season. But, of course, it will be a better season if we come home with a trophy. In my opinion, we have the best wingers in the league for India as well. And I think they showed, especially (Lallianzuala) Chhangte and Vikram (Partap Singh), who have scored a lot," the Mumbai City FC player said.

In the end, the footballer hailed his teammate Lallianzuala Chhangte.

"Chhangte is leading with overall goals and assists. I think the numbers are really good. And I'm personally really happy with them because they helped us a lot during the season. Not only these two, but Bipin (Singh) is also really important...

"We did it as a team because we are a team. Maybe some people are more important for defence, and some other people can be really important for offence. I think the balance was really good this season. It's a bit unfair to point out only one player. I think we are doing really well as a team. That's the most important thing," Van Nieff concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor