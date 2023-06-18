"We played really well in first half," said Bosnia and Herzegovina player Edin Dzeko

Lisbon [Portugal], June 18 : Bosnia and Herzegovina were defeated by Portugal 3-0 on Sunday in the UEFA EURO Qualifiers at the Benfica Stadium. Following the defeat, Bosnia's player Edin Dzeko said, "we played really well in the first half," as per the official website of UEFA.

Edin Dzeko, who plays for the Italian football club Inter Milan, failed to secure a win for his country as Portugal was dominating the game.

In the post-match conference, Edin Dzeko said, "Bernardo's goal was crucial in this game, as we played really well in the first half. We ran a lot and didn't concede many chances, apart from the goal they scored at the end of the half, which helped tip the game back in their favour," according to the official website of UEFA.

He further added, "In the second half we had situations, but we were missing numbers up front. We didn't believe as much, that's perhaps why we had more players at the back when we needed some in attack. When we have chances we have to have players there to be able to score."

Portugal is in Group J along with Slovakia, Luxembourg, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Portugal are currently at the top of the group with nine points. They have played three games and won all of them.

The first half seemed to be ending as a draw but Portugal's Bernardo Silva's goal in the 44th minute gave his side a one-goal lead.

In the second half, Portugal's Bruno Fernandes scored in the 77th minute of the match to put Portugal in a strong position in the match.

Bruno Fernandes grabbed his second goal of the night in the 90+3rd minute of the match. Portugal comfortably won the game 3-0.

Portugal took 10 shots on target out of which five were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 63 per cent. They completed a total of 676 passes with an accuracy of 88 per cent.

Bosnia and Herzegovina took six shots out of which three were on targets. Their possession on the ball during the game was 37 per cent. They completed a total of 416 passes with an accuracy of 80 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor