'We will wait until tomorrow': Inter Miami manager Tata Martino on Lionel Messi’s injury

Miami [United States], September 27 : Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino gave updates on Lionel Messi’s injury and said that the player could still feature in the upcoming U.S. Open Cup final match against Houston Dynamo on Thursday, as per GOAL.com

The Argentine superstar suffered an injury during the previous international but still returned on the field against Toronto FC on September 20, but was subbed off in the 37th minute of the match.

Following this, Messi missed Miami’s 1-1 draw against Orlando City on Monday, and not trained before the upcoming final match but still Martino said that he can be included in the first eleven.

The former Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba who joined the Miami-based club along with Messi also suffered an injury in their previous match against and had to be substituted in the 35th minute of the match.

While speaking in the pre-match press conference, Martino said that it is difficult to make Alba start but with Messi, the team authority will wait and then make a decision.

"We will wait until tomorrow. Jordi is difficult but with Messi, we will wait until tomorrow," Martino said as quoted by GOAL.

"We understand the expectation and the desire to know, but we don't have an issue of wanting to be mysterious or anything like that. If it wasn't Messi, the media wouldn't be asking about him! Nothing has to do with an operation, so no, forget about that. We have to think about how long the player has to stop to play another match,” he added.

The head coach added that the team will be willing to take a risk with Messi since it is a final match and can bring a title to the club.

"If it's not a final, we're not taking any risks. This is a final and it could bring you a title. It could take 90 or 120 minutes, but if it's another game we wouldn't risk it," he added.

The Miami-based club stands in the 14th place on the Major Soccer League (MLS) standings with 32 points and needs to win their upcoming games to make their spot in the playoffs of the tournament.

Following their match against Houston, Lionel Messi's Miami will play against NYCFC on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor