West Ham United sign World Cup winner Guido Rodriguez

London [UK], August 6 : Premier League outfit West Ham United announced the signing of World Cup and two-time Copa America winner Guido Rodriguez.

The Argentinian midfielder will join West Ham on a free transfer following his departure from Spanish club Real Betis. He spent four-and-a-half seasons before his contract expired in June this year.

The 30-year-old has earned 30 caps for Argentina and started his career with River Plate. He went on to win the Mexican league and cup titles, playing alongside Edson Alvarez at Club America. During his time in La Liga, he won the Spanish Copa del Rey with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis in 2022.

After signing for the club, Rodriguez stated that that West Ham was the right club for him, and he is looking forward to playing with his former teammate Alvarez again.

"I'm very happy to be here. I feel like it's every footballer's dream to play in the Premier League, and I was very excited when I heard that West Ham were interested in me. It's a historic club, that has a really interesting project. I think it's the right club for me, at the right time, and I hope together we can keep growing. I spoke to Edson [Alvarez] before signing, and we're both really looking forward to working together again," Rodriguez said in a statement released by the club

"I will help the team in any way I can. I will bring experience to the team, and though I'm aware the Premier League is very physical, I'm ready to put the work in to make sure I'm up to the task. What I can say to the fans is that I will give them everything. I'm very motivated, and I think together with the supporters, we can achieve many good things. I just can't wait to get going now!" Rodriguez added.

West Ham's Technical Director, Tim Steidten, believes the 30-year-old possesses the qualities and attributes that should translate well into the intense environment of the Premier League.

"This is a massive moment for West Ham United in bringing a player of Guido's pedigree to the club. He is a player I have admired for a long time, and we couldn't be happier to have completed the deal to bring him to East London," Steidten said.

"Guido is a defensive midfielder whose intelligence in and out of possession is a real strength to his game. He is also a proven winner, having won the World Cup, Copa America and Finalissima with Argentina, so to have secured his services is a big statement of intent by the club," he added.

Rodriguez will be the ninth Argentine to represent West Ham, after Mauricio Taricco, current national-team manager Lionel Scaloni, Javier Mascherano, Carlos Tevez, Mauro Zarate, Manuel Lanzini, Jonathan Calleri and Pablo Zabaleta.

