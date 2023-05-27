"When he talks everybody listens," Pep Guardiola on Scott Carson's presence in Manchester City

Manchester [UK], May 27 : Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shed some light on the impact the veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson has had since his arrival in 2019.

"We spoke this morning. He deserves it. He is a guy when he talks everybody listens. He helps take quality training sessions, especially after a game," Pep said.

In the pre-match conference against Brentford, Pep revealed the importance Carson holds.

As a player, he barely features on the pitch but behind the scenes, he is one of the most active personalities who is looking to help players develop and reach their true potential.

"We have him in the locker room and with the staff you cannot believe the impact, we are very pleased to have him."

Carson extended his stay with the club for one more year after signing a new contract with the club on 26 May. He signed for City on a free transfer when his contract with Derby County ended in 2021.

After signing the new contract, Carson will continue his career for the 20th season as a professional. He made his debut as an 18-year-old for Leeds United in 2004. After signing the contract Carson said as quoted by ManchesterCity.com, "I'm excited to be staying at City for the 2023/24 season."

"I love working with Pep, Xabi Mancisidor and our incredible players every day. Hopefully, I can help all of our goalkeepers be at their best," Carson added.

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain also expressed his views on Carson's signing: "Scott is a real asset to our squad and enjoys a close working relationship with the goalkeepers and coaches."

"We're very happy he has signed a contract extension. I look forward to seeing him support his teammates and train well to ensure he is ready to perform on the pitch when called upon," Txiki concluded.

