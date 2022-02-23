Will be trying to finish as high as we can: Mumbai City FC's Des Buckingham

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham was pleased to have recorded a 1-0 win over SC East Bengal in their Indian Super League (ISL) match at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Tuesday.

Bipin Singh scored the only goal of the match in the 51st minute to seal the important victory for the Islanders.

"It's an important one (win), you know, that puts us now fourth on the table with three games to go. I'm just pleased with the performance as we grew into it in the second half. I thought that SC East Bengal they've played some fantastic football special for the last three games under Mario, they were always going to be a tough team to beat. But I'm glad that we stuck through to what we were trying to do, and we grew into the game to get the result," said Des Buckingham in a post-match press conference, as per the ISL website.

"If you can ever get a second goal or the third goal in a game to see it off, anyone would take that from you. But they're a very good side, I don't think in the league table is they're not where they should be, especially in the last three games. You look at the 2-2 against Chennaiyin FC or you look at the 2-1 against the Odisha FC they have played some good football," he added.

The head coach further said that his side will be trying their level best to finish the tournament as high as they can.

"We spoke about building momentum going into the final part of the season. Like I said we've won three out of four now. With three to go and with fourth spot on the table, we still play those teams around us. So it's down to us now to see where we finish. We'll be trying to finish as high as we can with as many points as we can," said the head coach.

Mumbai City FC now have 28 points from 17 matches, one more than Kerala Blasters. Also, the Islanders have played a match more than the Yellow Army.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor