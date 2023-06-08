"You always want to score a last-minute winner", said West Ham United's player Jarrod Bowen

Prague [Czech Republic], June 8 : English football club West Ham United defeated Italian football club Fiorentina 2-1 in the final of the UEFA Europe Conference League at the Fortuna Arena Stadium on Thursday. Following the win, West Ham United's player, Jarrod Bowen said, I obviously dreamed of scoring but to score the winner in the last minute is just amazing.

Jarrod Bowen scored in the 90th minute of the match, therefore, securing a 2-1 victory for his team.

As per the official website of West Ham United, Jarrod Bowen said, "I obviously dreamed of scoring but to score the winner in the last minute is amazing. You always say you want to score a last-minute winner."

The 26-year-old further added, "To do it in front of these fans, I thought I was going to cry. I'm just so, so happy. I can't put it into words."

He further added, "We had a dream, though we didn't have the best season, but to do what we have done tonight for these fans and to give them this moment, I'm over the moon."

As per the official website of West Ham United, the England national Jarrod Bowen said, "I've never had a feeling like this in my entire life, I said leading up to this that this was the biggest game in my entire career and the emotion.

He continued, "I thought it was going to go to extra time. But there was time for one more chance and I'm just so happy. We won it for everyone. It means so much."

While concluding he said, "I'm now thinking about the party tonight. I want to celebrate with my teammates, the fans, the staff. My dad and my brother and my two mates are in the front row too. It's special", as per the official website of West Ham United.

The first half was a 0-0 draw. In the second half, Said Benrahma scored in the 62nd minute from a penalty kick to give a one-goal lead to West Ham United.

Just after five minutes, Fiorentina's Giacomo Bonaventura scored in the 67th minute of the match to level the score at 1-1.

The match seemed to be headed into extra-time but a late strike by Jarrod Bowen in the 90th minute sealed the win for West Ham United as they won the match 2-1.

Fiorentina took 17 shots out of which only four were on target. They have 68 percent of possession of the ball during the game. They completed a total of 467 passes with an accuracy of 80 percent. Fiorentina committed 15 fouls and received four yellow cards in the match.

English club, West Ham United took eight shots out of which four were on target. Their possession of the ball during the match was 32 percent. They completed a total of 217 passes with an accuracy of 65 percent. They committed 16 fouls and received four yellow cards in the game.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor