After Rajnath, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt also tests Covid positive

New Delhi, Jan 10 After Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt also tested positive for Covid on Monday.

In a tweet in the evening, Bhatt said: "I have tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in the last few days, kindly isolate and get tested."

Earlier, Rajnath Singh announced that he was Covid positive.

"I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," he had tweeted.

Responding, Bhatt said: "Get Well Soon @rajnathsingh ji. Prayers for your speedy recovery."

Former Union Minister and Lok Sabha member Rajyavardhan Rathore also tested positive for Covid on Monday.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar had tested positive on Sunday. In a tweet, he had said: "And after succeeding in avoiding #COVID19 for last 21 months, it finally catches up wth me tdy as I tested +ve tdy."

Recently several Union Ministers tested positive for Covid. These include Mahendra Nath Pandey, Raosaheb Patil Danve, Bharti Pawar, Nityanand Rai, and S.P. Singh Baghel.

BJP MPs Varun Gandhi and Manoj Tiwari also tested positive for Covid. Tiwari, however, has recovered from infection as a recent report on Saturday came negative.

