After Sonia, Priyanka also tests positive for Covid-19

New Delhi, June 3 A day after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi tested Covid-19 positive, her daughter and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also tested positive for the virus infection on Friday.

Gandhi said that following all the protocols, she has quarantined herself at home.

"I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home.

I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions", she said in a tweet.

Sonia Gandhi had developed a mild fever on Wednesday evening and tested positive for Covid-19 infection the following day. she has isolated herself as per medical advise.

"Congress President, Smt Sonia Gandhi has been meeting leaders & activists over last week, some of whom have been found Covid +ve. Congress President had developed mild fever & Covid symptoms last evening. On testing, she has been found to be Covid positive", Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had informed in a tweet on Thursday.

