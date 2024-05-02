Akums Drugs launches DCGI-approved meds for treatment of resistant high BP

New Delhi, May 2 Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals on Thursday launched Amlodipine, Telmisartan & Metoprolol (ER) film-coated tablets, a fixed-dose combination (FDC) medication approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the management of resistant hypertension with stable coronary artery disease.

Hypertension, a pervasive health challenge associated with significant mortality and long-term morbidity, is a major risk factor for vascular diseases such as cerebrovascular disease, ischemic heart disease, cardiac failure, and renal failure. Resistant hypertension is defined as blood pressure that stays high, even after taking three or more medicines.

The new tablets integrate the therapeutic benefits of three well-established medications into a single, convenient tablet, offering a comprehensive approach to blood pressure control.

"This new FDC embodies our commitment to improving patient outcomes and enhancing the quality of life for individuals battling hypertension," said Sandeep Jain, MD, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals.

Amlodipine's work is to block voltage-dependent L-type calcium channels, which induces vasodilation and decreases vascular smooth muscle contractility, thereby lowering blood pressure.

Telmisartan selectively inhibits the angiotensin II AT1 receptor subtype, promoting blood vessel relaxation.

Metoprolol (ER), a cardio-selective beta-1-adrenergic receptor inhibitor, reduces cardiac output through negative inotropic and chronotropic effects.

"We believe that this formulation has the potential to improve the way we manage hypertension," Jain added.

