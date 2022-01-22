As Covid cases dip, Delhi govt mulls to re-open schools

New Delhi, Jan 22 Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said as Covid-19 cases in the national capital are on the decline and a majority of higher classes' students have been vaccinated, the Delhi government will soon place a proposal before the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on reopening of schools.

"Now that the Covid cases are declining considerably and most of the students in higher classes have been inoculated, a proposal may be placed before the DDMA for reopening of schools," he said while sharing that a total of 85 per cent students of the Delhi government schools in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated against Covid-19 till January 21.

"Vaccination is the most effective way to be safe from Covid. Hence, it is extremely important that all eligible students get vaccinated at the earliest," he said.

The schools in the national capital were closed with the enforcement of the pandemic-related restrictions under level 1 i.e. yellow alert on December 28, 2021. Earlier, schools in Delhi were shut down for the most part of November due to bad air quality.

The Delhi government had announced that physical classes for class 6 onwards will be resumed from December 18.

However, barely a week later, the schools were again shut down to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among children in the wake of the rising cases in the national capital due to the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor