AstraZeneca Admits Its COVID-19 Vaccine Can Induce Side Effects Including TTS

AstraZeneca has admitted in court documents for the first time that its COVID-19 vaccine can cause a rare side effect known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS). The vaccine, developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford, was distributed worldwide under various names such as Covishield and Vaxzevria.

A pharmaceutical company is confronting a class-action lawsuit that accuses it of causing severe injuries and fatalities with its vaccine, developed in partnership with the University of Oxford. Through the court filing, numerous families have claimed that the AstraZeneca vaccine's adverse reactions have led to profound and tragic consequences.

The company's acknowledgment represents a significant milestone in the ongoing legal dispute, underscoring the possible hazards linked to vaccination. Jamie Scott, who endured a lasting brain injury following his inoculation with the AstraZeneca vaccine in April 2021, initiated the lawsuit. His case, along with others, sheds light on the profound ramifications of a rare side effect called Thrombosis with TTS, marked by blood clotting and reduced platelet levels.

In legal documents submitted to the UK High Court, AstraZeneca conceded that its vaccine "can, in very rare cases, cause TTS." This admission follows extensive legal disputes and could lead to substantial payouts if the company acknowledges vaccine-induced illness or death in specific cases.

Despite AstraZeneca's acknowledgment, the company disputes allegations of widespread vaccine defects or exaggeration of efficacy. The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is no longer in use in the UK due to safety apprehensions. Although independent research has demonstrated its effectiveness in combating the pandemic, the emergence of rare side effects has triggered regulatory examination and legal proceedings.