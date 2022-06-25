At 15,940, India sees dip in fresh Covid cases, 20 deaths

New Delhi, June 25 India on Saturday witnessed a decline in Covid cases with 15,940 infections reported in the past 24 hours, against previous day's 17,336, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

In the same period, 20 fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,24,974.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has also jumped to 91,779 cases accounting for 0.21 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 12,425 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,27,61,481. Consequently, the recovery rate of the country now stands at 98.58 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has reported a marginal rise to 4.39 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate stands at 3.30 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,63,103 tests were conducted increasing the overall tally to over 86.02 crore.

As of Saturday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 196.94 crore, achieved via 2,55,36,802 sessions.

Over 3.62 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

