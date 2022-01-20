B'luru records dip in Covid cases, micro containment zones come down drastically

Bengaluru, Jan 20 At a time when clamour for lifting of the weekend and night curfew is growing in the state, especially in Bengaluru, and the government seems to all set to ease by this weekend, the number of Covid cases have dipped in the capital city. Against 24,135 fresh Covid cases reported, 18,081 persons have been discharged.

The number of Micro Containment Zones have come down to 444 and authorities have deactivated 2,109 such zones in the last 24 hours.

According to statistics, the districts barring Bengaluru are seeing a more than 200 per cent rise in the last six days while cases in Bengaluru jumped to 72 per cent. Many districts of the state which recorded Covid cases in single digits last week, have crossed four digits.

However, health experts say that Bengaluru has already shown signs of stabilizing around 40,000 cases per day during the peak. Health Minister K. Sudhakar has stated that, in a good case, the cases would settle at 80,000 during the peak in the state. The rise in the districts are also an indication of them nearing the peak period and cases would begin to fall as they are happening in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru is trailing Delhi and Mumbai by seven to 10 days. The districts in state would also trail Bengaluru in the same period, experts opine.

Meanwhile, the number of Micro Containment Zones which have crossed the 1,000 mark last week and somewhere close to 800 to 900 a couple of days ago in Bengaluru, have come down to 444 in the last 24 hours. The authorities have managed to deactivate 2,109 Micro Containment Zones in the last 24 hours. As many as 2,553 Micro Containment Zones were declared in Bengaluru by authorities including apartments, independent houses.

Mahadevapura Zone, housing famous International Tech Park (ITPL) which registered the most number of Micro Containment Zones still tops the chart but the number has come down drastically. The zone has 133 such zones presently.

The positivity rate still stands at 18.80 per cent against 12.39 per cent during last week. Growth rate of Covid cases in the state has come down drastically from 14.46 per cent last week to -2.37 per cent as per the health department.

During the first 12 days of January, districts recorded 20,843 Covid cases while Bengaluru recorded 71,339 cases. Between Jan 13 to Jan 18, cases in Bengaluru jumped to 1.2 lakh and other parts of Karnataka recorded 65,789 cases. Between the same period, Bengaluru recorded 20,665 cases on an average each day, registering a jump of 245 per cent and other parts of the state had 10,965 daily cases taking the rise to 532 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor